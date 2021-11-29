Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Francisco Andreotti
@franbergallo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
face
head
photo
photography
portrait
Backgrounds
Related collections
Overseen
227 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
overseen
Food Images & Pictures
table
Collection #54: Jeff Sheldon
10 photos
· Curated by Jeff Sheldon
desk
HD Wood Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Collection #77: Lauren Bath
9 photos
· Curated by Lauren Bath
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers