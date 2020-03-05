Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lingchor
@lingchor
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
March 6, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blooming lotus flower 1
Related tags
plant
lily
Flower Images
blossom
pond lily
human
People Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
Beautiful Wallpapers
27 photos
· Curated by Panos Sakalakis
HD Wallpapers
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
something
3,045 photos
· Curated by amazing
something
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Nature
183 photos
· Curated by Alex T
Nature Images
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoor