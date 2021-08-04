Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Monteverde, Costa Rica
Related tags
HD Red Wallpapers
Flower Images
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Nature Images
garden
Spring Images & Pictures
macro
sunny
stem
pollination
costa rica
Jungle Backgrounds
HD Forest Wallpapers
plant
anther
blossom
petal
pollen
daisy
daisies
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
The Great Outdoors
29 photos
· Curated by Lindsay Pietroluongo
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Festive with blank space
96 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Trends
Space Images & Pictures
festive
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Epic Atmospheric Nature
111 photos
· Curated by MeKenzie Martin
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
sunrise