Go to Saubhagya gandharv's profile
@saubhagya2304
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS 200D II
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Dynamic microphone

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

microphone
HD Grey Wallpapers
studio
recording
electrical device
People Images & Pictures
human
Public domain images

Related collections

Science
137 photos · Curated by Diego Naves
science
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Her
693 photos · Curated by Heather Dou
her
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Journey
88 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
journey
road
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking