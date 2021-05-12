Go to Tim Snuderl's profile
Available for hire
Download free
woman in black knit sweater
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

apparel
clothing
sweater
sleeve
human
People Images & Pictures
long sleeve
fashion
robe
Free images

Related collections

Into the Wild
145 photos · Curated by Dominique Tempone
wild
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Workspaces
82 photos · Curated by Gretchen Oris-Chong
workspace
work
desk
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking