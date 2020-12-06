Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kristaps Ungurs
@kristapsungurs
Download free
Share
Info
Latvia
Published on
December 6, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
latvia
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Scenery Wallpapers
ice
abies
fir
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Unsplash Editorial
6,423 photos
· Curated by Unsplash
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #38: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
sunlight
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Contemplative
159 photos
· Curated by Sam Littlefair
contemplative
plant
human