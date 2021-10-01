Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rupinder Singh
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Shantiniketan, West Bengal, India
Published
4d
ago
ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
india
shantiniketan
west bengal
Happy Images & Pictures
happy man
indian man
human
People Images & Pictures
face
beard
Smoke Backgrounds
finger
photo
photography
portrait
smoking
Free stock photos
Related collections
Happy People
43 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
Happy Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
smile
Subtle September
51 photos
· Curated by Geoffrey Datema
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
urban
Light
454 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Light Backgrounds
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor