Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alexander Belotte
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Scranton, PA, USA
Published
on
September 6, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
scranton
pa
usa
restaurant
People Images & Pictures
human
cafe
cafeteria
meal
Food Images & Pictures
food court
Free stock photos
Related collections
Imaginarium
85 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
imaginarium
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Au Naturel
124 photos
· Curated by Jesse Belleque
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
LEAF MOTIF
584 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
leafe