Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Laura Chouette
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Paris, Frankreich
Published
on
August 10, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Fashion Polaroid - Vintage Photograph Model Picture
Related tags
Paris Pictures & Images
frankreich
blossom
Flower Images
plant
Rose Images
human
People Images & Pictures
petal
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Traveling
363 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
traveling
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Creative Spaces
136 photos
· Curated by Nathanael Clanton
Creative Images
Space Images & Pictures
office
Nature Retreat
109 photos
· Curated by Peter Fong
outdoor
HD Wood Wallpapers
HQ Background Images