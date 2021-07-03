Unsplash Home
Setu Chhaya
Dutch Cemetery, Katargam Road, Rampura, Raman Nagar, Katargam Darwaja, Surat, Gujarat, India
Published on
July 3, 2021
The tomb of Baron Adrian Van Reede at Dutch Cemetery, Surat.
surat
gujarat
india
dutch cemetery
katargam road
rampura
raman nagar
katargam darwaja
