Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M1MarkII
Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 1 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Related collections

Colour.
327 photos · Curated by Kathleen Gr
colour
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Wilds
79 photos · Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
wild
outdoor
rock
Made by hand
14 photos · Curated by Emma Mitchell
hand
craft
tool
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking