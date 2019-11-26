Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Bekky Bekks
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Gambia, Westafrica
Published on
November 26, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
sunlight palm leaves
Related tags
plant
vegetation
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
westafrica
agavaceae
arecaceae
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
land
rainforest
outdoors
bush
gambia
Leaf Backgrounds
palm
palmtree
becky_bekks
palmleaves
fan palm
Light Backgrounds
PNG images
Related collections
Tropical
38 photos
· Curated by Diane Hughes
HD Tropical Wallpapers
plant
HD Wallpapers
Africa
92 photos
· Curated by Bekky Bekks
africa
plant
gambia
general
57 photos
· Curated by Pankti Patel
general
plant
HQ Background Images