Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ginevra Austine
@ginevraustine
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bogor Botanical Gardens, Jalan Ir. Haji Juanda, Paledang, Bogor City, West Java, Indonesia
Published on
August 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bogor botanical gardens
jalan ir. haji juanda
paledang
bogor city
west java
indonesia
Flower Images
Bee Pictures & Images
white flower
Floral Backgrounds
gardening
botanical garden
blooming flower
garden
pollination
nectar
plant
geranium
blossom
pollen
Public domain images
Related collections
Shapes and Patterns
23 photos
· Curated by Vic Yin
shape
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #76: Joel Gascoigne
9 photos
· Curated by Joel Gascoigne
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Happy People
43 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
Happy Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
smile