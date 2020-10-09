Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Severin Candrian
@feeypflanzen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Uzwil, Schweiz
Published
on
October 9, 2020
FUJIFILM, X-T30
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Close up of a calathea makoyana leaf
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
uzwil
schweiz
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
calathea
plants
blattmuster
feey
thesill
bloomscape
patchplants
pflanze
flora
pfauenkorbmarante
studio
potted plant
interior
makoyana
indoor plant
leaf pattern
Backgrounds
Related collections
Leaf Inspiration
484 photos · Curated by Rachel Lilly
inspiration
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Inspiration Images
48 photos · Curated by Ashley Dunn
inspiration
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
Tiwa
13 photos · Curated by Myriam Monteiro de Souza
tiwa
plant
Leaf Backgrounds