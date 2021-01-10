Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Anthony Fomin
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Santa Barbara, CA, USA
Published on
January 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Nice and cozy plants on building's facades
Related collections
Minimal Black and White
83 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
HD Black Wallpapers
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
Workspaces
74 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Oris-Chong
workspace
desk
work
Unsplash Instant
168 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related tags
road
santa barbara
usa
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle
automobile
transportation
outdoors
asphalt
tarmac
path
ca
urban
HD City Wallpapers
town
building
street
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
plants
Public domain images