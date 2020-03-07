Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jason Sung
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 7, 2020
Canon, EOS 70D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Clerodendrum quadriloculare
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
clerodendrum
quadriloculare
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
acanthaceae
blossom
Free images
Related collections
Collection #26: Crew
8 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
Brown Backgrounds
Urban Jungle
84 photos · Curated by Desiree Templeman
urban
building
Light Backgrounds
Haze
17 photos · Curated by Todd Quackenbush
haze
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images