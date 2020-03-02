Go to Kelly Sikkema's profile
@kellysikkema
Download free
brown wooden chairs inside room
brown wooden chairs inside room
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Spirituality
Brookline, MA, USA
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Inside church seats of a Jewish temple

Related collections

WELA - July CLE
1 photo · Curated by Robert Arthur
pregação
102 photos · Curated by Marcos Daniel
pregacao
human
clothing
Church
7 photos · Curated by Alexis Chan
church
pew
furniture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking