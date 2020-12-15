Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Timon Wanner
@77timon
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 15, 2020
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Nature Images
graubünden
alpsee
lake
Mountain Images & Pictures
pontresina
monteratsch
camping
lago bianco
cold
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
mountain range
HD Blue Wallpapers
ice
peak
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
glacier
plant
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #121: Ameriie
6 photos
· Curated by Ameriie
Cloud Pictures & Images
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Office
53 photos
· Curated by Ken Rossi
office
business
work
Portrait Orientation
2,415 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
portrait
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers