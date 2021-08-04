Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Temple of Hathor, Dendera, Egypt
Related tags
hieroglyphs
hieroglyphics
temple of hathor
egypt
Brown Backgrounds
corridor
crypt
dungeon
building
bunker
soil
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Top 100 Most Downloaded Photos of 2017
79 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
blog
Photography-Cameras
63 photos
· Curated by Nicole Gladding
photography-camera
camera
photography
Food & Drink
498 photos
· Curated by sd winter
drink
Food Images & Pictures
table