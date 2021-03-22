Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Yawer Waani
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
March 22, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A kashmiri nomad women looking after her herd.
Related tags
slope
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
ground
rubble
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
soil
countryside
mammal
sheep
walpapers
Spring Images & Pictures
adobe lightroom
nikon camera
cattle herd
herd of sheep
tribal people
nomads
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #82: Jared Erondu
9 photos
· Curated by Jared Erondu
outdoor
Star Images
HD Wallpapers
Retro Pop
265 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
pop
HD Color Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
Toolkits
34 photos
· Curated by Natalie Cooper-Berthe
toolkit
tool
blog