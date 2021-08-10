Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Henrik L.
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bali, Indonesien
Published
on
August 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Thoughtful monkey
Related tags
bali
indonesien
Animals Images & Pictures
Monkey Images
Cute Images & Pictures
sitting
kiekstn
ape
mammal
wildlife
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #117: Squarespace
7 photos
· Curated by Squarespace
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
The Colorful Collection
1,235 photos
· Curated by Chris Barbalis
colorful
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
MacOS Desktop Wallpapers
167 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images