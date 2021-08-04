Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Wai-O-Tapu, New Zealand
Related tags
rocks
waiotapu
geothermal
hot spring
HD Yellow Wallpapers
layers
oxidation
geology
HD Color Wallpapers
sediment
rock
rubble
Brown Backgrounds
HD Brick Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Italy | Italia
150 photos
· Curated by Lucas Gallone
Italy Pictures & Images
building
outdoor
What's Everyone Looking At?
46 photos
· Curated by Ernio Hernandez
looking
People Images & Pictures
human
Wild
534 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
wild
Flower Images
plant