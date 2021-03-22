Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Vitolda Klein
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Moscow, Россия
Published on
March 22, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
a sick child with a fever sitting at home in quarantine
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
face
human
HD Kids Wallpapers
child
Girls Photos & Images
Hug Images
moscow
россия
mental health awareness
mental health
depression
female
photography
photo
quarantine
clinic
flu
health care
home
Creative Commons images
Related collections
kids & life with kids
106 photos
· Curated by April Edwards
HD Kids Wallpapers
child
human
Depression
197 photos
· Curated by Chelsea J
depression
mental health
mental health awareness
Attachment
666 photos
· Curated by Chelsea J
attachment
human
HD Kids Wallpapers