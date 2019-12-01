Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kay Lau
@amikacin
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 1, 2019
PENTAX K-3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
shrine
worship
building
architecture
temple
pagoda
Free stock photos
Related collections
camping
95 photos
· Curated by B B
camping
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers
Reflection Perfection
244 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
reflection
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Collection #88: MOO
9 photos
· Curated by MOO
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor