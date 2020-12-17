Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
rossella porta
@rosspor
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 17, 2020
Apple, iPhone 8 Plus
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
There's no Planet B
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
crowd
advertisement
poster
parade
Light Backgrounds
text
protest
finger
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Life's a Party
1,007 photos
· Curated by Sholto Ramsay
Party Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
WORK
339 photos
· Curated by Juliette Belloir
work
Flower Images
People Images & Pictures
Collection #155: Minimalism Life
8 photos
· Curated by Minimalism Life
Life Images & Photos
minimalism
minimal