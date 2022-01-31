Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Elliot Blyth
@elliotblyth
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Wellington, New Zealand
Published
8d
ago
SONY, ILCE-6400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A commuter riding an E-bike on the Wellington waterfront.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
wellington
new zealand
bicycle
waterfront
transit
ride
sustainability
Summer Images & Pictures
commute
bikes
cycle
ebike
electric bike
travelling
People Images & Pictures
human
vehicle
transportation
HD Water Wallpapers
bike
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #109: Heather Payne
10 photos · Curated by Heather Payne
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Objects
139 photos · Curated by José Luis Antúnez
object
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Satisfying
28 photos · Curated by Mike Petrucci
satisfying
HQ Background Images
building