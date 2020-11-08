Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Thomas Oldenburger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Hintertux, Austria
Published
on
November 8, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
austria
hintertux
Cow Images & Pictures
graze
grazing
Mountain Images & Pictures
hintertuxer
gletscher
Cow Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoor
Nature Images
hiking
calf
calfs
hike
HD Grey Wallpapers
mammal
cattle
Free stock photos
Related collections
Animales
36 photos
· Curated by Andrea López
animale
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Birds & Animals
154 photos
· Curated by Wendy Young
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Pets
103 photos
· Curated by Amber Shuey
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal