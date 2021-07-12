Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Monteverde, Costa Rica
Related tags
insect
Butterfly Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
macro
Texture Backgrounds
detail
wings
close up
wildlife
costa rica
HD Tropical Wallpapers
HD Forest Wallpapers
Nature Images
Beautiful Pictures & Images
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
moth
Diamond Backgrounds
accessories
jewelry
Backgrounds
Related collections
Data Communication
21 photos
· Curated by Jon Schwabish
Website Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Typography
364 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
typography
sign
letter
Green Explorers
44 photos
· Curated by Jessica Martin
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Animals Images & Pictures