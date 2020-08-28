Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kelly Sikkema
@kellysikkema
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 28, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Wooden pencil on blank spiral notebook
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
pencil
minimal
clean
Book Images & Photos
white page
writer
tools
notepad
sketch
spiral
notebook
writing
artist
draw
blank
empty
wooden
drawing
eraser
Backgrounds
Related collections
still life
90 photos
· Curated by Tracey Hocking
still life
plant
Flower Images
genres
9 photos
· Curated by Caroline Malloy
genre
HD Grey Wallpapers
Book Images & Photos
Graphic Design
59 photos
· Curated by Krystal-Lee Cooper
graphic design
HD Grey Wallpapers
Paper Backgrounds