Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Robert Zunikoff
@rzunikoff
Download free
Share
Info
Taos, NM, USA
Published on
July 22, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
a lone green tree amidst the desert brush in New Mexico
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
vase
pottery
jar
potted plant
conifer
Nature Images
outdoors
wilderness
HD Green Wallpapers
fir
abies
taos
nm
usa
bonsai
taos
new mexico
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Looking
66 photos
· Curated by Jim Gaines
looking
man
People Images & Pictures
Wild
535 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
wild
Flower Images
plant
Holistic Health
555 photos
· Curated by Jessica Pantermuehl
plant
flora
Flower Images