Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Giuseppe Argenziano
@geppi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 20, 2021
LEICA CAMERA AG, LEICA Q2 MONO
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
People Images & Pictures
human
fishing
angler
leisure activities
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #68: Photoshop Team
8 photos
· Curated by Photoshop Team
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
road
Wings
31 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
wing
Airplane Pictures & Images
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #27: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
building