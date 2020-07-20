Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mike Erskine
@mikejerskine
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
July 20, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Gatekeeper butterfly in Cardiff Wales
Related collections
Mountains
105 photos
· Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
Mountain Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Italian summer
27 photos
· Curated by Valentina Locatelli
Summer Images & Pictures
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Digital Marketing
83 photos
· Curated by Allison Dupuis
marketing
digital
work
Related tags
Butterfly Images
invertebrate
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
monarch
Nature Images
honey bee
Bee Pictures & Images
outdoors
Summer Images & Pictures
wales
gatekeeper butterfly
uk butterflies
Birds Images
Public domain images