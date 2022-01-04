Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Meital Anlen
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
12d
ago
SONY, ILCE-6400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
furniture
bench
park bench
chair
Backgrounds
Related collections
The Path
495 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
path
road
Tree Images & Pictures
night
202 photos
· Curated by spear spear
night
Star Images
outdoor
A Closer Look
103 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
macro
wing
Animals Images & Pictures