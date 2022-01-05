Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
G. Vijaya Malhaar
@gvm_170102
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Saraswati Temple pilani, BITS, Pilani, Rajasthan, India
Published
28d
ago
Xiaomi, Redmi Note 9 Pro
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
saraswati temple pilani
bits
pilani
rajasthan
india
temple
architecture
building
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
dome
shrine
worship
pillar
column
tower
Free images
Related collections
Pretty Food
84 photos
· Curated by Kathy Ribeiro
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plate
PATTERNS
52 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
A Closer Look
103 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
macro
wing
Animals Images & Pictures