Go to G. Vijaya Malhaar's profile
@gvm_170102
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Saraswati Temple pilani, BITS, Pilani, Rajasthan, India
Published agoXiaomi, Redmi Note 9 Pro
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

saraswati temple pilani
bits
pilani
rajasthan
india
temple
architecture
building
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
dome
shrine
worship
pillar
column
tower
Free images

Related collections

Pretty Food
84 photos · Curated by Kathy Ribeiro
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plate
PATTERNS
52 photos · Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
A Closer Look
103 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
macro
wing
Animals Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking