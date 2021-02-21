Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dmitriy Suponnikov
@sdadsp
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 21, 2021
Canon, EOS 20D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A climber calling rescue team by satellite phone
Related tags
adventure
climbing
call
Mountain Images & Pictures
Travel Images
hiking
rescue
satellite phone
apparel
helmet
clothing
People Images & Pictures
human
accessory
sunglasses
accessories
outdoors
Nature Images
photo
photography
Free stock photos
Related collections
Natural wonders
322 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #59: Mikael Cho
8 photos
· Curated by Mikael Cho
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Collection #118: Designer News
8 photos
· Curated by Designer News
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
HD Wallpapers