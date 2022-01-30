Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jocelyn Morales
@molnj
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
pottery
vessel
ceramic
object
HD Design Wallpapers
home decor
neutrals
Minimalist Backgrounds
Visual Pictures
jug
porcelain
HD Art Wallpapers
vase
jar
teapot
pot
People Images & Pictures
human
Free images
Related collections
TEMPLATES
34 photos · Curated by b a
template
furniture
plant
Journal
147 photos · Curated by Jocelyn Morales
journal
plant
Minimalist Backgrounds
Backgrounds
56 photos · Curated by Grey Gillette
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
plant