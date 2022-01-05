Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Daniela Paola Alchapar
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 5, 2022
Panasonic, DC-GX800
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A closeup to an araucaria tree branch
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
Flower Images
blossom
evergreen
flora
natural
outdoor
pine
Summer Images & Pictures
HD White Wallpapers
HD Forest Wallpapers
garden
Leaf Backgrounds
araucaria
HQ Background Images
Beautiful Pictures & Images
botany
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Colours
28 photos · Curated by Robert Bye
colour
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Climate Impacts
98 photos · Curated by Lauren M
climate
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Holy cow, the colors!
486 photos · Curated by Erin Phillips
HD Color Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images