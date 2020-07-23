Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Trude Jonsson Stangel
@trude_jonsson_stangel
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Textures & Patterns
Share
Info
Published on
July 23, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
couch
furnishing
interior
sunshine
shining
seat
contrast
sofa
shapes
soft
Sun Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds
shine
sunlight
wrinkles
seating
HD Black Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Book Cover
2 photos
· Curated by hannah baniani
Texture Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
wrinkle
Light Elegant
32 photos
· Curated by Sanne van den Pol
Light Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
Shadows
8 photos
· Curated by Ilze Brand
shadow
blind
HD Windows Wallpapers