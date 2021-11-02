Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lena Hitova
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 2, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
mossy forest
Nature Backgrounds
autumn leaves
moss
plant
agaric
mushroom
fungus
vegetation
Grass Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
amanita
photography
photo
Free images
Related collections
Collection #112: Scott Harrison
8 photos
· Curated by Scott Harrison
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
rock
Field Trip Supply
56 photos
· Curated by jack faulkner
outdoor
camping
HD Fire Wallpapers
Sad Person, Mad or Angry; Negative Emotions in General
287 photos
· Curated by Macey Bernstein
Sad Images
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures