18.08.2019 Let me take you to different country. Mighty different feeling. Heidelberg. As much as Athens made me feel small, this city was the opposite. I felt big. I felt valued. I had the necessity to be recognized. I believed i will be. When sun was shining among the roofs, a moment happened. A moment neither pass nor stays. I am standing at the Cliff, in the Castle of Heidelberg, moment passes, i stay.