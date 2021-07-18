Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Roman Kirienko
@wandrmagazine
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Borobudur, Magelang, Центральная Ява, Индонезия
Published
on
July 18, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
borobudur
magelang
центральная ява
индонезия
temple
sunrise
Travel Images
moody
buddhist temple
morning
indonesia
People Images & Pictures
human
Free images
Related collections
PINKS, PURPLES, AND ALL THE HUES IN BETWEEN
804 photos · Curated by Susan H.
HD Purple Wallpapers
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
Collection #135: Ryan Merkley
8 photos · Curated by Ryan Merkley
Star Images
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Portraits
678 photos · Curated by Peter Broomfield
portrait
human
People Images & Pictures