Go to Callum Pastuszak's profile
@callumpastuszak
Download free
grayscale photo of high rise building
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Sydney NSW, Australia
Published on NORITSU KOKI, EZ Controller
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Shot on a Konica Hexar with HP5+ at 400

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Grey Wallpapers
sydney nsw
australia
building
HD City Wallpapers
film
town
urban
high rise
architecture
office building
housing
condo
apartment building
Brick Backgrounds
metropolis
skyscraper
tower
Backgrounds

Related collections

Travel
38 photos · Curated by Carolyne Stanley
Travel Images
building
Car Images & Pictures
Magical
52 photos · Curated by Becca Berggren
magical
plant
field
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking