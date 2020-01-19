Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
January 19, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
almost perfect reflection
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
blossom
Flower Images
lily
pond lily
Backgrounds
Related collections
Free close up, macro pictures
1,946 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
plant
wallpaper,white,Minimalist
827 photos
· Curated by Kao Vivian
HD Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
Flower Images
Blossom
795 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
blossom
Flower Images
plant