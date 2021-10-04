Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anton Atanasov
@blooddrainer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 4, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
macro
Nature Images
bugs
ladybugs
plant
vegetation
Animals Images & Pictures
photography
photo
invertebrate
fungus
insect
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Health & Fitness
114 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
fitness
Health Images
Sports Images
Black & White
78 photos
· Curated by Kirill
HD White Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Catitude
71 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
catitude
Animals Images & Pictures
Cat Images & Pictures