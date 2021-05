Buntzen Lake is located in British Columbia, Canada, just behind Port Moody (approx. 45 minutes by car from Vancouver), near Eagle Mountain. Buntzen Lake is surrounded by Indian Arm Provincial Park from one side and by Belcarra Regional Park from another. It’s a popular getaway among Canadians especially in the summer season when you can swim in the lake, go kayaking, or have a picnic on one of the nearby beaches.