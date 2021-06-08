Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Shaimen Rusch
@shaimen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Heligrill, Klotenerstrasse, Rümlang, Schweiz
Published
on
June 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
🦅
Related tags
heligrill
klotenerstrasse
rümlang
schweiz
bird flying
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
flying
accipiter
buzzard
hawk
kite bird
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #16: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Beach Images & Pictures
Creativity
44 photos
· Curated by Maia Bissette
creativity
HD Art Wallpapers
hand
Seasons.
178 photos
· Curated by Azucena Corrales
season
outdoor
Women Images & Pictures