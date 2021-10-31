Go to Shashi Prakash Gautam's profile
Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, Karnataka
Spotted this Red-whiskered bulbul in Ranganathittu bird sanctuary. The red-whiskered bulbul (Pycnonotus jocosus), or crested bulbul, is a passerine bird native to Asia. It is a member of the bulbul family. It is a resident frugivore found mainly in tropical Asia. It has been introduced in many tropical areas of the world where populations have established themselves. It has a loud three or four note call, feeds on fruits and small insects and perches conspicuously on trees. It is common in hill forests and urban gardens.

