Go to Barry's profile
@elsiezhong
Download free
woman in white floral lace dress wearing brown hat
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
China
Published on Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

china
hat
Summer Images & Pictures
grassland
HD Green Wallpapers
Girls Photos & Images
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
sun hat
skin
Tattoo Images & Pictures
plant
Free stock photos

Related collections

Head Start … Straw Pole
228 photos · Curated by Deborah Joyce
human
clothing
hat
Head Start Storyville
344 photos · Curated by Deborah Joyce
head
human
clothing
SE02
47 photos · Curated by Nigel Logan
se02
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking