Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Charbel Aoun
@charbelaounlb
Download free
Share
Info
Taksim Square, Gümüşsuyu, Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
Published on
May 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Trains / Trams / Trolleybuses
78 photos
· Curated by rusyena
tram
train
vehicle
Turkey
73 photos
· Curated by Cara Leopold
Turkey Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
building
riding the rails
1,657 photos
· Curated by Michael Grosen
rail
train
track