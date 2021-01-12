Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
January 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoors
new forest
new forest national park
countryside
rural
remote
Winter Images & Pictures
frost
frsoty
cold
cold temperature
frozen
fragility
delicate
soft
pale
neutral
vulnerability
selective focus
Backgrounds
Related collections
Countryside in Winter ❄️
589 photos
· Curated by Annie Spratt
countryside
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
meTao
55 photos
· Curated by Rodney Harris
metao
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
FOR FEED
52 photos
· Curated by sara canepari
plant
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers